RFU must prioritise return of promotion

NICK CAIN

IN defeat, defiance. For supporters of the incumbent RFU administration who voted for the retention of chief executive Bill Sweeney at the Special General Meeting, still believing that the £1.36m LTIP executive bonus scheme was a justified corporate metric in a year in which it posted a £42m loss and sacked 42 staff, here’s another metric to chew on.

The one in three clubs who voted no confidence in Sweeney at the SGM on Thursday night at Twickenham would, in the corporate world, have been a shareholders’ revolt ...