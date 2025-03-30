Jibulu’s backed for England call

By PAUL REES

ALEX Sanderson is confident he will have another England recruit on his hands when Harlequins hooker Nathan Jibulu arrives at Sale in the summer.

The Sharks’ director of rugby said he was blown away when he spoke to Under-20 international Jibulu earlier in the season and believes he will have a role to play in making Sale’s pack the best in the Premiership.

“I was almost surprised by the maturity, drive and clarity he had over what he needed to to play ...