Ridley deserves credit

THE data-driven fanfare for England’s scrum after the Six Nations is overblown, especially when you consider much of it is based on how many penalties they won. However, props Will Stuart and Ellis Genge have made gains, especially as England scored three tries from scrums, and they and scrum coach Tom Harrison should take their share of the credit for the improvement.

However, there is a view that the chief architect of their improvement at the scrum is the English international panel referee Christophe Ridley, who has stressed the importance of front row discipline and not tr...