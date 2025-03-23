This Premiership cartel is strangling our game

NICK CAIN
WELCOME to gridlock. Everything that is wrong with the English club game, and the governance of the RFU Board and its executive, was underlined on Tuesday when the joint RFU/Premiership PRB (Professional Rugby Board) succeeded in rebuilding the ring-fence around the top league cartel by denying Ealing Trailfinders – the Championship’s leading club, which is odds-on to land a second successive title – the right to be promoted.
Picture Ben Ward, Ealing’s director of rugby, having to tell his squad that two years ...
