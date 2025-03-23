Slade: We want to finish with a flourish

By MARK STEVENS

HENRY Slade aims to use the frustrations of missing England’s final two Six Nations matches as fuel for the remainder of the year.

The talented centre’s absence from those crucial fixtures against Italy and Wales has lit a competitive fire within the 32-year-old that he’s now channeling into his upcoming challenges.

Determined to lead the Exeter Chiefs to a strong finish, after a campaign that has failed to hit any significant heights, Slade also has his sights set on a summer tour of sorts.

Although he harbours an outside chance of a potential ...