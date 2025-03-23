Thomas du Toit’s ready for Afo Fasogbon challenge

By Jon Newcombe

Thomas Du Toit has taken a keen interest in the development of another player who’ll be wearing No.3 today, Gloucester’s 6ft 4ins 130kg tighthead Afolabi Fasogbon.

The England U20 international returns from the knee injury that has kept him out since Christmas.

While Beno Obano starts directly opposite Fasogbon for Bath, du Toit’s ability to operate on both sides of the scrum could still see him go head-to-head with the young England pretender, whom he rates highly.

“He’s definitely grown as a tighthead,” said du Toit.

“He is a really good player and his scrummaging ability ...