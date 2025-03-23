Recruitment freeze as Falcons look for £5m

By PAUL REES

NEWCASTLE have frozen recruitment until their finances are sorted out with other clubs considering a £5m loan to make sure the Falcons are in business next season.

Newcastle are bottom of the Premiership but the threat of a relegation playoff has been removed with Championship leaders and likely winners Ealing Trailfinders not meeting all the entry criteria.

The Falcons’ owner Se-more Kurdi has put the club up for sale after 14 years of making good losses and Newcastle have to show the Premiership’s financial monitoring panel by the end of next month ...