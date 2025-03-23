It’s France, not the British and Irish Lions, for Shaun Edwards

By Peter Jackson

Shaun Edwards will be tackling a ‘unique challenge’ in the Southern Hemisphere this summer instead of making a long overdue comeback with the Lions.

The renowned Wigan-er, fresh from reaching another monumental career milestone, is now planning for the ultimate test. Raising French resistance to still greater levels for a Test series in New Zealand is difficult enough at full strength; doing it without almost Les Bleus’ entire champion XV nigh on impossible.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his specialist coaches this week, a chosen few excluding his fellow Wiga...