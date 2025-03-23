Simon Halliday’s blast: The RFU keeps ignoring the Championship

By Nick Cain
Simon Halliday has slammed the proposed loan bail-out for Newcastle Falcons, the Premiership’s basement club, and the continued lockdown on promotion-relegation.
Halliday argues that they emphasise why Thursday’s SGM is needed so urgently as a catalyst for change at the RFU.
The former Championship chairman believed he had secured the restoration of promotion-relegation after intensive discussions with the RFU in mid-June last year agreed a play-off and eased ground criteria.
However, Halliday stated that settlement had been nullified this week following the decision to block E...
