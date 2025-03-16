Battling Italy make it tough for Ireland

■By BRENDAN GALLAGHER
Italy ..................................... 17pts
Tries: Ioane 12, Varney 63 Conversions: Allan 13, 65 Penalty: Allan 33
Ireland............................... 22pts
Tries: Keenan 24, Sheehan 40, 47, 58 Conversion: Crowley 24
ITALY, despite a succession of serious injuries and self-inflicted disciplinary problems, pushed Ireland all the way at the Olympic Stadium in a game that summed up both their respective campaigns.
Italy have flattered to deceive. At times absolutely outstanding in attack, their old ill-discipline has on occasions returned with...
