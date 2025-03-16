Six Nations: France in seventh heaven

By Bryn Palmer

France................... 35pts

Tries: Moefana 18, 62; Bielle-Biarrey 43, Ramos 57 Conversions: Ramos 18, 44, 58

Scotland ............ 16pts

Penalties: Ramos 4, 26, 39

Triy: Graham 29 Conversion: Russell 30 Penalties: Russell 21, 36, 51

France overcame a spirited Scotland display in a breathless finale in Paris to secure a record-equalling seventh Six Nations title – drawing level with England – and their first since 2022.

The favourites knew any sort of win would be enough despite England’s earlier crushing win over Wales and Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s record eighth try of the...