Six Nations: France in seventh heaven

By Bryn Palmer
France................... 35pts
Tries: Moefana 18, 62; Bielle-Biarrey 43, Ramos 57 Conversions: Ramos 18, 44, 58
Scotland ............ 16pts
Penalties: Ramos 4, 26, 39
Triy: Graham 29 Conversion: Russell 30 Penalties: Russell 21, 36, 51
France overcame a spirited Scotland display in a breathless finale in Paris to secure a record-equalling seventh Six Nations title – drawing level with England – and their first since 2022.
The favourites knew any sort of win would be enough despite England’s earlier crushing win over Wales and Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s record eighth try of the...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login