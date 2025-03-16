That was closer than it should have been, admits Easterby

IRELAND head coach Simon Easterby was pleased to sign off with another bonus but said it was closer than it should have been. “There’s a little bit of disappointment that we didn’t play at our best but we got the five points we needed,” he said. “Credit to Italy, they had a part to play in that, but we coughed up too much possession and didn’t make the most of some opportunities we had. It was tighter than it should have been.

“Italy are a good attacking team and they have ability; they conceded too easily but attack well. They are toug...