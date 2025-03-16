Wales all washed up with nowhere to go…

PETER JACKSON

EVERY living English Grand Slam captain, from Sir Bill Beaumont to Dylan Hartley via Will Carling and Martin Johnson, shares another common denominator. They all know what it’s like to be blown away in the cyclonic fury of Cardiff on big-match day.

Other occasional England captains to have lost their bearings in the maelstrom which used to howl around the Taff include a trio of World Cup winners: Jason Robinson, Mike Catt and Lawrence Dallaglio, most famously of all from a Welsh perspective as a victim of the day Scott Gibbs comandeered their temporary London ho...