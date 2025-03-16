England’s three-card trick comes up trumps

PAUL REES

ENGLAND have long been advised to use their heads and how they did as they turned what was expected to be a cauldron of noise in Cardiff into a library. Two of their 10 tries came after they had headed the ball on in what has to be the defining match of the Steve Borthwick era.

Even after the victories over France and Scotland, fortuitous and more down to the failures and unforced errors of their opponents than their own virtues, Borthwick’s long-term future looked no more secure than the finances of the club game in England.

He reacted by mixing it up against Ital...