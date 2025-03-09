John on hand to lead Cambridge fightback

■By OLI SHAPLEY

Oxford Uni Men ............... 28pts Cambridge Uni Men ...... 35pts

Tries: Fankah 8, 34; Roddy 27, 55 Conversions: Bridgewater 8, 27, 34, 55 Tries: Riddington 38, Christey 40, Santos 67, John 76 Conversions: Bland 40, 67, 76

Penalties: Bland 5, 17, 80

Light Blue heaven: Cambridge celebrate their comeback victory

CAMBRIDGE made it three Varsity wins in a row for the first time since 2007 as they completed an astonishing comeback at StoneX Stadium.

The Light Blues trailed 21-6approaching half-time but turned it around to snatch the win thanks to a 77th mi...