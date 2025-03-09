Hains double puts Dark Blues on the right track

■By OLI SHAPLEY
Oxford Uni Women......27pts
Tries: Hains 20, 27; Berry 32, Hamer 50, Maria-Hawley 65
Conversion: Maria-Hawley 65
Cambridge Uni Women.....7pts
Try: Wright 43 Conversion: Jackson 43
OXFORD regained the bragging rights with a dominant five-try victory to ensure they took the trophy home for the 24th time.
The Dark Blues raced in to a 15-0lead in the first half and they never looked back.
Oxford started strongly and dominated the early exchanges but struggled to convert their chances in to points on the scoreboard.
Skipper Alex Wilkinson led by example at ...
