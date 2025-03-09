Hains double puts Dark Blues on the right track

■By OLI SHAPLEY

Oxford Uni Women......27pts

Tries: Hains 20, 27; Berry 32, Hamer 50, Maria-Hawley 65

Conversion: Maria-Hawley 65

Cambridge Uni Women.....7pts

Try: Wright 43 Conversion: Jackson 43

OXFORD regained the bragging rights with a dominant five-try victory to ensure they took the trophy home for the 24th time.

The Dark Blues raced in to a 15-0lead in the first half and they never looked back.

Oxford started strongly and dominated the early exchanges but struggled to convert their chances in to points on the scoreboard.

Skipper Alex Wilkinson led by example at ...