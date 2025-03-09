L’borough made to fight all the way

BUCS RUGBY

■By TOM JEFFREYS

LOUGHBOROUGH survived the biggest threat to their league title hopes by the skin of their teeth against Leeds Beckett to head into the final round in pole position.

Since their opening week loss to arch nemeses Exeter, the league has been a procession for Loughborough, with the African Violet beating each team at least once without, at times, breaking sweat – their average margin of victory is just north of 20 points.

However, with the gravity of potentially sealing a league title weighing heavily upon them, their trip to eighth-placed Becke...