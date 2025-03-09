Maverick Marcus has role to play

STEVE Borthwick explained the dropping of Marcus Smith to the bench today by saying he wanted to unleash the Harlequin when the opposition was feeling fatigued and there was space to exploit.

Fine for Italy today at what used to be called Twicken-ham, but what about Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, espe-cially if England are nursing a lead approaching the final quarter?

Smith's shift from outside-half to full-back after the opening round defeat to Ireland in Dublin felt like the beginning of the end for him, certainly as a player who was central to England's strategy.

He started at 15 ...