Final acts will define England’s season

ANALYSIS >>
PAUL REES SAYS THAT, WHILE A FIRST DEFEAT TO ITALY IS UNLIKELY, BORTHWICK’S MEN WILL FACE A STERNER TEST IN WALES
ELLIS Genge was incredulous that England’s one-point victories over France and Scotland were greeted by fans and pundits with something less than rapture. He could not fathom how winning could leave a bitter taste in the mouth.
South Africa won the World Cup in 2023 after one-point victories in the quarter-final against France, the semi-final against, er, England and the final when New Zealand scored the only try of the match. Who was comp...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login