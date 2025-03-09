Final acts will define England’s season

ANALYSIS >>

PAUL REES SAYS THAT, WHILE A FIRST DEFEAT TO ITALY IS UNLIKELY, BORTHWICK’S MEN WILL FACE A STERNER TEST IN WALES

ELLIS Genge was incredulous that England’s one-point victories over France and Scotland were greeted by fans and pundits with something less than rapture. He could not fathom how winning could leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

South Africa won the World Cup in 2023 after one-point victories in the quarter-final against France, the semi-final against, er, England and the final when New Zealand scored the only try of the match. Who was comp...