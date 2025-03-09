Questions over Ringrose’s ‘lenient’ ban refuse to go away

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

THE Rugby Paper’s investigation into the Six Nations giving Romain Ntamack and Garry Ringrose different sentences for the same offence provoked a suitably intriguing sub-plot to yesterday’s Ireland-France showdown.

No sooner had we asked why the Toulouse fly-half had been banned from two France matches and Leinster’s outside centre from only one of Ireland’s than all sorts of cries des coeurs could be heard from the far side of the Channel. The loudest, from the French Federation’s vice-president Jean-Marc Lhem...