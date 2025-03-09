Eligibility journey of Janse van Rensburg

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

Class act: Benhard Janse van Rensburg in action for Bristol

PICTURE: Getty Images

AT Eden Park on June 20, 2014, the cream of England’s teenaged crop edged past South Africa’s to win the Junior World Cup. Five of those lining up for their anthems that day have long since moved to the beat of a different drum.

Wales claimed Ross Moriarty and Nick Tompkins, born on the other side of the border but eligible through ancestry which led the Italians to claim the then Gloucester scrum-half Callum Braley. Scotland made the most rewa...