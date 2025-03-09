Launchbury has helped me cope, says Hammond

By GARY FITZGERALD

GEORGE Hammond used “role model” Joe Launch-bury as a mental crutch to help him through one of the toughest spells of his career.

The Harlequins lock also met with the club’s psychologist for advice of how to cope with being suddenly dropped from the team’s on-field plans and worrying about his future.

Hammond, 24, says he is now in a “good spot” having fought for his place in the side and managed to get valuable game-time in domestic and European clashes plus being asked to skipper the Premiership Cup side recently.

And ...