Carreras will be fighting for us until the end, insists Woodman

By GARY FITZGERALD

Star: Santiago Carreras

SANTIAGO Carreras may be about to wave adios to Kingsholm but he will certainly not be “downing tools”.

The Argentina star, who has lit up Gloucester and the Premiership during his four years there, remains fully committed to the cause and he is keen to bow out in style and with silverware, says Cherry and Whites coach Trevor Woodman, who understands why the 27-year-old has decided to accept a big money switch to rivals Bath and has nothing but praise for a player who has become one of the world’s leading players.

Ca...