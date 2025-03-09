Mitchell names squad

MILLIE David, Charlotte Fray, Jade Shekells and Sarah Parry have all been called into the England training squad for the first time before the Women’s Six Nations. Head coach John Mitchell has named a 42-player squad; 18 of them are from Premiership finalists Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens, and will be on club duty until after the final.

England open the Six Nations at home to Italy in York, on Sunday, March 23.

Former Bath prop Nathan Catt will lead on defence as maternity cover for Sarah Hunter.

Bristol wing David will get an opportunity to stake a claim after she was lef...