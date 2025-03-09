Double red for Wales allows Scotland to take the high road

■ By BEN JAYCOCK
Scotland ............. 27pts
Tries: Douglas 18, 74; Moncrieff 27, Brown 34
Conversions: Urwin 18, 34
Penalty: Coates 65
Wales ....................12pts
Tries: Emanuel 31, Thomas 55
Conversion: Wilde 32
SCOTLAND won in the Six Nations for the first time since 2023, defeating a Wales side that failed to build on their triumph over Ireland.
Freddy Douglas, who earned a senior Scotland cap against Portugal in November 2024, delivered a player-of-thematch performance to inspire his side.
Scotland head coach Kenny Murray said:
“We were very pleased...
