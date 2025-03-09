Double red for Wales allows Scotland to take the high road

■ By BEN JAYCOCK

Scotland ............. 27pts

Tries: Douglas 18, 74; Moncrieff 27, Brown 34

Conversions: Urwin 18, 34

Penalty: Coates 65

Wales ....................12pts

Tries: Emanuel 31, Thomas 55

Conversion: Wilde 32

SCOTLAND won in the Six Nations for the first time since 2023, defeating a Wales side that failed to build on their triumph over Ireland.

Freddy Douglas, who earned a senior Scotland cap against Portugal in November 2024, delivered a player-of-thematch performance to inspire his side.

Scotland head coach Kenny Murray said:

“We were very pleased...