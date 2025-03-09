James shines to help England keep Grand Slam hopes alive

■ By GEORGE WELLBELOVE

England ........................... 33pts

Tries: Timmins 11, Burrow 17, Gulley 20, Hall 57, Bracken 80

Conversions: Bellamy 12, 18, 21, 58

Italy .................................. 24pts

Tries: Faissal 7, 15, Casartelli 55, Drago 76 Conversions: Fasti 8, Todaro 77

Delight: Kane James celebrates Louie Gulley’s try

PICTURES: Getty Images

KANE James dazzled in an otherwise poor performance against Italy but England did enough to keep their unbeaten record and Grand Slam aspirations alive.

Five tries from George Timmins, Tom Burrow, Louie Gull...