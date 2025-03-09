James shines to help England keep Grand Slam hopes alive

■ By GEORGE WELLBELOVE
England ........................... 33pts
Tries: Timmins 11, Burrow 17, Gulley 20, Hall 57, Bracken 80
Conversions: Bellamy 12, 18, 21, 58
Italy .................................. 24pts
Tries: Faissal 7, 15, Casartelli 55, Drago 76 Conversions: Fasti 8, Todaro 77
Delight: Kane James celebrates Louie Gulley’s try
PICTURES: Getty Images
KANE James dazzled in an otherwise poor performance against Italy but England did enough to keep their unbeaten record and Grand Slam aspirations alive.
Five tries from George Timmins, Tom Burrow, Louie Gull...
