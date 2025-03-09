Historic win for poweful French outfit over Ireland

■ By WILLIAM BULL

Ireland............... 12pts

Tries: Penalty 40+5, Mangan 80+1

France................22pts

Tries: Echegaray 14, Leveque 18, Akrab 33, 52 Conversion: Keletaona 53

CORENTIN Mezou led the charge with a powerful captain’s performance to earn a first ever French win in Cork.

France full-back Jon Echegaray said: “It was our goal today, to make history, to be the first team to win in Cork, and we hope it won’t be the last. We had to stick together and not let go. That’s what we managed to do, we’re happy, we’re bringing...