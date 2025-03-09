Youngs lifts the lid-but too late

NICK CAIN

BEN Youngs lifted the lid last week on Steve Borthwick being a “risk-averse” coach, and stated that the kick-first strategy adopted by Eddie Jones, and continued by his former assistant, “was boring to play in”.

It’s a great shame the centurion scrum-half has waited until retirement from the international arena before making these comments, but understandable. There is no way he would have crossed the 100-cap threshold if he had aired his views during the Jones era, given “Fast Eddie’s”...