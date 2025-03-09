Latest News, Nick Cain

Youngs lifts the lid-but too late

on

More in Latest News:

NICK CAIN
READ HIS EXPERT OPINION EVERY WEEK

BEN Youngs lifted the lid last week on Steve Borthwick being a “risk-averse” coach, and stated that the kick-first strategy adopted by Eddie Jones, and continued by his former assistant, “was boring to play in”.
It’s a great shame the centurion scrum-half has waited until retirement from the international arena before making these comments, but understandable. There is no way he would have crossed the 100-cap threshold if he had aired his views during the Jones era, given “Fast Eddie’s”...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login