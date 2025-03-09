Pressure is building on the Board to stand down

NICK CAIN

THE Whole Game Union has added its weight to the call by Francis Baron for the entire RFU Board to be replaced (see front page) by adding a “Resolution of No Confidence in the Board” for consideration at the SGM on March 27.

The resolution was sent to Twickenham, and to all the member clubs of the RFU, on Saturday, and puts increased pressure on the current Board, and the administration it supports, to stand down.

Baron has also called for the controversial President of the RFU, Rob Udwin, who has been in the vanguard of opp...