Freeman deserves run on centre stage

NICK CAIN

THE England midfield has been a mishmash of failed partnerships, wishful thinking, haphazard revolving-door selection, injury disruption, and endless frustration for followers of the Red Rose for the best part of 20 years.

What’s more, as England face Italy this afternoon with Fraser Dingwall, below, and Ollie Lawrence yet another centre partnership attempting to bed-in, nothing much has changed.

Dingwall’s first two international caps came at inside centre alongside Henry Slade against Italy and Wales at the start of las...