Matt Sherratt: I can’t wait to take on England

Wales interim boss Matt Sherratt praised his team’s fighting spirit and says they cannot wait to tackle England in Cardiff on Saturday.

Sherratt said: “Ultimately the first 20 minutes was always going to dictate how the game went. Really brave effort in the end to come back and get two points.

“But the reality is they may have dropped off 10 per cent. But I can’t fault the effort. The amount of tackles our forwards put in were outstanding.”

On the final round clash at Principality Stadium next weekend he added: “There’s no greater challenge than England in Cardiff. It should be a great occas...