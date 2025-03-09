Showdown in Cardiff will be huge challenge

OLAMIDE SODEKE

ENGLAND U20 & SARACENS LOCK

NOT many people can say they’ve won a Grand Slam, whether that’s as an U20s player or as a senior, and that’s what is on the line come Friday night. If we can get the job done in Cardiff then that would round off a pretty good 12 months consisting of a Six Nations title, Junior World Cup and a Grand Slam.

My good friend Kane James is in fine form right now on and off the pitch, winning player of the match against Italy and our sausage-making competition in the week.

Throughout the Six Nations, we’ve been set...