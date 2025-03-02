Chiefs close to deal for Wallaby midfielder Ikitau

EXETER look set to sign Australia centre Len Ikitau. The 26-year-old, alongside fellow Wallabies Jake Gordon and Julian Heaven, have been linked with a move to Sandy Park. Brumbies back Ikitau, who has won 39 caps for Australia, would fill the gap left by centre Joe Hawkins who is set to return to Wales at the end of his deal this summer with Scarlets leading the chase.

“He’s a fantastic player and one we’d love to have here at Exeter,” Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said of Ikitau.

Hooker Heaven would be a replacement for Bath-bound Dan Frost while G...