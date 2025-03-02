Tom Pearson excited as Northampton Saints facing ‘a big couple of months’

By Mark Stevens

Tom Pearson says he and his Northampton teammates are targeting a ‘big couple of months ahead’ as they look to make their mark, both in terms of domestic and European action.

The defending Premiership champions have so far failed to hit the same heights of last season, where they pocketed their second title success with victory over Bath at Twickenham.

According to Pearson, though, Saints are quietly tuning their engines back on at Franklin’s Gardens, ready to put the pedal to the floor as the season enters into its final straight.

“I want to go as far as I can with Saints i...