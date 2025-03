GLOUCESTER have signed former London Irish flyer Ben Loader for next season from the Stormers. The 26-year-old, who can play wing or fullback, moved to the Cape Town-based side after Irish folded in 2023, making 21 appearances.

“Ben was thriving at Irish when they ran into their difficulties,” Gloucester boss George Skivington said. “He’s everything you want from a back three player, fast, powerful, agile and his ability to play wing and fullback will be handy.”

...