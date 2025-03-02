Jones rejoins Springboks

FORMER England defence coach Felix Jones will rejoin the South Africa staff next week.

The 37-year-old was part of the Springboks’ coaching staff during their 2019 and 2023 World Cup victories, working under Rassie Erasmus.

“We are delighted to welcome Felix back and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023,” said Erasmus, who resumed his role as head coach when Jacques Nienaber left for Leinster after the 2023 World Cup.

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023 and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work e...