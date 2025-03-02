Will Stuart proving his true worth, says Andy Robinson

By Jon Newcombe

Former England boss and current Bath coach Andy Robinson believes consistency of selection is bringing the best out of Will Stuart.

The 28-year-old has started England’s last nine Tests and will become the first player to make 10-plus straight appearances as the starting tighthead since Dan Cole managed an incredible 24 on the bounce – from the eve of Rugby World Cup 2015 through to the end of the 2017 Six Nations – if he’s selected in the No.3 jersey against Italy.

Since Cole’s epic run of endurance, Kyle Sinckler managed nine straight Tests, twice, in 2019-20 and 2022-23, ...