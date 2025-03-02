Pepper is on his way

NEWCASTLE wing Max Pepper will join Bristol this summer. Pepper, whose brother Guy quit Falcons for Bath last summer, will follow Pumas lock Pedro Rubiolo who has already moved to Bristol.

Falcons boss Steve Diamond questioned the the 23-year-old’s loyalty, saying: “I am disappointed because I thought we gave him a lot of opportunities on the wing. He obviously thinks it is better to go elsewhere. You give these lads opportunities and they jump ship.

“Lads like Max, under the previous regime, were waifs and strays and they didn’t rate them. I gave them an...