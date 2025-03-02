Latest News

Playing for A team a real eye opener, says Hendy

on

More in Latest News:

By GARY FITZGERALD

Enjoying life: George Hendy playing for England A

GEORGE Hendy hopes to enjoy more chances of strutting his stuff on the international stage after helping his country overcome the Irish.
The young full-back admits it was a real “eye-opener” being around the England A team camp, and then coming off the bench to shine in a 28-12 victory at Ashton Gate last Sunday.
Hendy, 22, who also hopes to play a decent part in ensuring Northampton make a late Premiership burst to grab a top four place, has been tipped by many to eventually break into the senior ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login