Playing for A team a real eye opener, says Hendy

By GARY FITZGERALD

Enjoying life: George Hendy playing for England A

GEORGE Hendy hopes to enjoy more chances of strutting his stuff on the international stage after helping his country overcome the Irish.

The young full-back admits it was a real “eye-opener” being around the England A team camp, and then coming off the bench to shine in a 28-12 victory at Ashton Gate last Sunday.

Hendy, 22, who also hopes to play a decent part in ensuring Northampton make a late Premiership burst to grab a top four place, has been tipped by many to eventually break into the senior ...