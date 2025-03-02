Latest News

JVP pleased to have Youngs for support

on

More in Latest News:

By MARK STEVENS

Working hard: Jack van Poortvliet in England colours
PICTURE: Getty Images

JACK van Poortvliet knows that the road back to England’s No.9 jersey will be tough, but in clubmate Ben Youngs he has the perfect guiding light to assist him on his onward journey.
The Leicester scrum-half admits he is eager to tap into the vast experience of England men’s most-capped player as he looks to work his way back into Test contention.
From game management and experience – to that of the finer details of controlling on-field tempo – it seems van Poort...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login