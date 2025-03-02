Brothers hitting the heights for Wales

By SIMON THOMAS

FROM a warzone in the back garden to playing together for Wales, the Emanuel brothers have already come a long way.

Prop Ioan and centre Steff are just 18 months apart and have been driving each other on to hit new heights.

They have shared in victories over Italy and Ireland for Wales U20s in the Six Nations, while they are making good progress at their respective clubs, Bath and Cardiff.

Steff – the younger of the siblings – explains what it was like when they were growing up together in Llantwit Fardre.

“It was a warzone! There was a lot of ...