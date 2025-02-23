Joseph leaves Quins to sign for Gloucester

ENGLAND centre Will Joseph will move from Harlequins to George Skivington’s Gloucester at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, whose only England appearance so far came on the tour of Australia in the summer of 2022, joined Quins in 2023 after coming through the London Irish academy and has made 18 senior appearances.

Joseph said: “After speaking to George, I’m excited about the direction the club is going in and I feel like my game suits the way the coaches want to play.

“Kingsholm is a great place to play rugby, and I can’t wait to have the Gl...