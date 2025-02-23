Wyrwas out to get her kicks on route to top

By BEN JAYCOCK

Focus: Saracens scrum-half Ella Wyrwas

ELLA Wyrwas tasted silverware in her first season with Saracens but having fallen short since, the scrum-half is desperate to return to the top of the English game.

The 25-year-old England international has been a key figure this term, upgrading her box-kicking to supplement her confident running game.

Saracens have a home semi-final against rivals Harlequins next weekend and Wyrwas, who joined the club in 2021 from Loughborough Lightning, says the record three-time winners are craving vengeance following their three-year titl...