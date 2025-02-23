Scrums in danger of falling off the stage

WE do not yet know whether the Sabercats or the Seawolves will emerge the stronger, or whether the Sharks will eat the Hounds alive – the Major League campaign on the far side of the pond is only two rounds in – but this much is clear and obvious: scrums in the Stateside game will soon be as common as a handwringing apology from Donald J Thingummybob.

The latest set of law trials – union really wouldn’t be union if it was played the same way twice in the same month – places even greater restrictions on the set-piece option. Knock-ons or forward passe...