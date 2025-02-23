Continued study a must for academy graduates

Steve Hill talks to Wayne Thompson, below, the head of Gloucester academy
What was your playing background and how did you get into coaching rugby?
I began playing at Thornbury RFC as a junior, progressing through Bristol Rugby academy and then into the senior squad, making 151 senior appearances over an 11-year period. Following this I transitioned into teaching at Hartpury College alongside playing for Hartpury RFC.
I started coaching at North Bristol Rugby club as an assistant coach while still playing for Bristol, undertaking my RFU coaching qualifications alongside this.
Who h...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login