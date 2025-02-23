Continued study a must for academy graduates

Steve Hill talks to Wayne Thompson, below, the head of Gloucester academy

What was your playing background and how did you get into coaching rugby?

I began playing at Thornbury RFC as a junior, progressing through Bristol Rugby academy and then into the senior squad, making 151 senior appearances over an 11-year period. Following this I transitioned into teaching at Hartpury College alongside playing for Hartpury RFC.

I started coaching at North Bristol Rugby club as an assistant coach while still playing for Bristol, undertaking my RFU coaching qualifications alongside this.

Who h...