Jeremy Guscott – There’s more to come from this England pack in the Six Nations

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and Unmissable every week...

England's win over France last weekend was a huge confidence booster ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland because of the way the team gave themselves an opportunity to win – and the players seized the moment.

The execution of Elliot Daly’s try couldn’t have been better, and it meant that the frustration of so many close defeats was lifted.

But now the overwhelming thought is can England do it again, against a Scotland side that have beaten them on their last four consecutive Six Nations matches?

There is not the ...