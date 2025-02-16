Give Georgia chance to play with the best, urges Richard Cockerill

By Brendan McGilligan

Richard Cockerill has called on Six Nations bosses to give developing European nations the opportunity to compete in the elite competition.

Now head coach of Georgia, the perennial kings of Europe’s second-tier competition, he believes opening the door to allow the Rugby Europe Championship winners to be promoted would only benefit the sport.

He told The Rugby Paper: “As a Georgian nation, we want the opportunity to earn the right to play in it, so if there was a playoff, it might be us, it might be Portugal or Romania, or Spain.

"One team will finish bottom of the Six...