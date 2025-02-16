Max Malins leaving Bristol Bears to return to Saracens

Max Malins will rejoin Saracens from Bristol at the end of the season.

England utility back Malins, who can play flyhalf, full-back and wing, made 36 appearances for the Bears over two spells with the club, scoring 22 tries.

The 28-year-old signed for the club permanently in 2023, having initially joined on loan for the 2020-21 campaign when Saracens were relegated to the Championship.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my two stints at Bristol – this place has become a home away from home for me,” Malins said.

Malins is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles, meaning he has already played hi...