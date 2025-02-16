Joe Launchbury’s backing Fin Baxter for a long England Test career

By Gary Fitzgerald

English rugby’s new “Babyface” can go from strength to strength on the Test stage following his try-scoring heroics against France.

Fin Baxter became a Twickenham hit with a crucial second half score after jumping off the bench and demonstrating his power and clinical finishing from close range.

And Joe Launchbury claims there is no reason why the young prop should not be part of the England Test furniture for years to come as long as he is “managed properly”.

Baxter enjoyed a memorable week having helped his country shrug off a series of frustrating losses to lift morale...