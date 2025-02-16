Tom James: From the start, Fin Smith was destined to make it to the top

By Paul Rees

Tom James realised almost instantly that Fin Smith was destined for the top when the outside-half arrived at Franklin’s Gardens little more than two years ago after Worcester folded.

Scrum-half James, below, worked closely with the 20-year-old in training and what struck him quickly was how Smith was not intimidated by the experienced group of players he had joined, including senior internationals.

“He was leading things in his first week,” recalled James, below.

“He was incredibly impressive in what was a fresh environment for him and he made an immediate impact, pointing the ...